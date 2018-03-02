Ronald L. Touchette (1941-2018)

FARMINGTON – Ronald L. Touchette, 77 of Farmington passed away at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Chicopee, Mass., the son of Theodore and Stella (Wnuk) Touchette. In 1961 he married Wilma “Will” Randall. They raised their family in Chicopee before moving to New Vineyard in 1982, where they both enjoyed "living on the mountain."

Together, Ronald and Will owned an operated the former Shirt Tales in Wilton for 25 years. They were known for helping children and college students in the community with their sports team jerseys.

Ronald was passionate about classic cars, he loved and appreciated the thrill of cruising in his cars and was also a well known track racer. He was an avid snowmobiler, enjoyed fishing and catching up with his friends, and spent a lot of time reading and listening to music.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Daniel) Gagnon of Southwick, Mass. his son, Richard (Rhonda) Touchette of Mooresville, NC, and his grandchildren: Ricky, Daniel, Ross and Kate.

Ronald was predeceased by his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Will, and his brothers Gerald and Roger.

Family and Friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington on Wednesday, March 7 from 5-7 p.m. for a memorial visitation and an informal service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ronald's name can be made to the St. Judes Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.wilesrc.com.