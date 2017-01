NORRIDGEWOCK - Ronald Richard Gordon Sr., age 71, died Jan. 9, 2017 at the Maine Veterans Hospital in Togus the son of Robert N. and Anne V. (Thomas) Gordon.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Maine Veterans Memorial Chapel, Mount Vernon Road, Augusta.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.