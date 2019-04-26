AUBURN - Ronald “Ron” Girardin, 57, of Carthage passed peacefully surrounded by his friends and family at the Androscoggin Hospice House on April 23, 2019.

Ron was born in Farmington to Edward and Janice (Vining) Girardin of Carthage.

He was a graduate of Mt. Blue High School in 1980 and Central Maine Technical College.

He leaves behind his dear friend Kevin Juskewitch of Lewiston who will miss him very much. He is survived by his mother, brother David Girardin of Natick, Mass., cousin Debbie Bryant of Jay and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Ricky Girardin and his father.

Ron and his family were comforted by the outpouring of love received from his many friends and coworkers. He worked at the Augusta Olive Garden for 12 years and at Calzolaio Pasta in Wilton since December 2017. Ron was an easy-going, happy person always on the go, making friends everywhere he went. “Little Ron was my light” was a sentiment shared by all who knew him.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Donations in memory of Ron may be made to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240. Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME.

