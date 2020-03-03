Ronald Thomas Staier II (1982-2020)

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Ronald Thomas Staier II, 37, passed away Feb. 25 at his home in Freeman Township.

Ron was born on Sept. 11, 1982 to Ronald T. and Deborah Kennedy Staier I, the oldest of four children. Adored son, Dearest brother, and Faithful friend, Ron loved his family dearly. His greatest passion in life was spending time with and caring for those he held dear. When he wasn't making us laugh and feel special, he enjoyed golfing in new locations, uncovering the truths of the world, checking up on his favorite sports teams, and conquering the latest and most challenging video games. Ron was never one to accept what the mainstream told him but, undaunted, he dug and searched to uncover the truth that others would shy away from. Every time you talked to him he would have some new information you hadn't heard of. He had the most incredible mind, and if he heard something once, he remembered it always. Ron had the biggest laugh and could just light up a room when he walked in. His laugh was only dwarfed by his heart. Generous to a fault, Ron would gladly give the shirt off his back if he thought someone needed it.

Ronald is survived by his parents, Ronald and Deborah Staier, his siblings Brad Staier, Cheyra Dickinson, Kalista Staier, brother-in-law Jeremy Dickinson, soon to be brother-in-law Nathan Werner, Grandmother Edith Kennedy, Uncle Charles Staier, Uncle Richard Staier, Aunt Robin Staier, Aunt Judy, Aunt Pumpkin Phillips, Aunt Vicky, cousin Greg Storer who was like a brother, and niece Rosalie. He is predeceased by Grandmother Dorothy Staier, Grandfather Charles Staier, and Grandfather Rockwood Kennedy. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

A kind word may be left on his memory wall at https://www.facebook.com/events/2731245070326052/ and his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Donations for his memorial may be made at gf.me/u/xnv69p.