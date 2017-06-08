Rosalynne Faye Walli (1940-2017)

AVON - Rosalynne Faye Walli, 76, passed away peacefully due to Parkinson’s Disease on June 6, 2017 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1940 in Farmington, the daughter of Allen and Myrtle (Hinkley) Walli. Rosalynne resided in the Phillips/Avon area her entire life. She was educated in the schools of Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School, in the class of 1959.

After graduating, she worked at Farmington Shoe, part time at Yankee Grocer in Phillips, and for many years at Forster Mfg in Dryden until closing, transferring to Forster’s in Strong until that closed. She attained her CNA and worked at Sandy River and Orchard Park nursing homes in Farmington, did home health care, cleaned for Morton & Furbish in Rangeley and condos at Sugarloaf. For about 20 years, she sold Avon products.

Rosalynne worked as hard with keeping her home spotless as being a dedicated worker. She enjoyed certain television shows such as “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger”. Her mother was one of her best friends. They could often be seen walking around town evenings, coming back to watch “Wheel of Fortune,” as they also watched to see if their lotto number was announced. She always loved to try out new recipes, especially if it was a dessert, as she had a big sweet tooth. She loved to shop, or walk around and look even if she did not buy anything. She liked to read, and took pride in that she had the entire Danielle Steel collection. In 2011, Rosalynne was selected as the Honored Person for Old Home Days in recognition of her many years of volunteer work at the chicken barbecue. She was a member of the Phillips Senior Citizens.

Rosalynne is survived by; her son, Randall Walli and wife Jessacca; her grandson, Nathan Walli; her two sisters, Sandra Curtis and Donna Beedy; her nieces, Tami Bredeau, Kelly Nadeau, Kim Farrington and Tonya Libby; her aunt, Elizabeth Toothaker; her cousin, Veronica Richter; several grand nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was predeceased by; her parents, Allen and Myrtle Walli; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Rosa Hinkley; her paternal grandparents, Wesley and Elsa Hubbard; her brother in-law, Greg Curtis; many aunts and uncles, as well as her poodles, Little Man and Fido.

Donations in Rosalynne’s memory may be made to the Phillips Area Chamber of Commerce, for Old Home Days, PO Box 25, Phillips, ME 04966.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Mile Square Cemetery, Mile Square Rd. In Avon, with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.