Roscoe G. Libby, Jr (1955-2018)

STRONG - Roscoe G. Libby, Jr, 63, passed away Thursday morning, March 29th due to an ongoing medical condition.

He is survived by his two sons, Jeremy and William Libby, his sister Mavis and his brothers John and Cecil. He is loved by his nieces and nephews, Sherry, Ella, Patricia, June, Daniel Jr, Jeff and Matt. Roscoe has an extensive list of cousins who love and miss him. Roscoe has reunited with his mother, Annetta, his two brothers Alan and Eric, and his first wife, Janet who had past 25 years earlier. Roscoe remarried to Marilee Walker celebrating 17 years with her kids, Jeremy, Amy and Steve. He is sorely missed by his eight grandchildren Jenniffer, Jannelle, James, Kai, Allana, Derek, Daniel, Stephen and one great grandson, Wyatt.

Roscoe was a rare person who loved and is loved by everyone who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Roscoe's life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Interment will take place in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.