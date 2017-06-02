Rose Anna Bard (1933-2017)

WEST ENFIELD - Rose Anna Bard formally of West Enfield, gained her angel wings on May 16, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

She was born Oct. 11, 1933 in Guerett, the daughter of Patrick and Mabel (Cry) Dubay.

She was a radiant and nurturing human being, always thinking about others before herself. She brought joy to all who knew her. Rose enjoyed fishing, camping, farming, playing games on her computer, and cherished time spent with her great grandchildren and family. She loved her grand-dogs, Kody and Zoe; they were always by her side.

Rose is survived by her son, Walter C. Bard and wife Georgene of Winslow; 2 sisters, Marsella Bard of Florida, Mina Cole and husband Thaxter of Passadunkeag; brother, Conrad Raymond and wife Trudy of West Enfield; 2 grandchildren, Jeffery Bard and wife Erin of Winthrop, Cammie Spaulding and husband David of Winslow; 4 great grandchildren, Alyssa, Brieonna, Evan Spaulding, and Cole Bard; adopted grandchildren, Amie Moore and husband Matt, Trudy Sheldon; extended family, Danny Quirion and wife Kim, Bernadette Phair and husband David; special friends, Vickie and Jeff Theriault, Jeff and Lou Weeks, Pastor John Town and wife Marilyn, Cheryl Proudlove; several cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Joeseph Lewis Bard, sister, Rita Smith; brother, Patrick Dubay; aunt and uncle, Yvonne and Simon Raymond who raised her.

At her request there will be no visitation hours of funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.