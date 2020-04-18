Rose M. Hollis (1950-2020)

FARMINGTON - Rose Marie Hollis, 69, passed away on April 6, 2020, with her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Hollis, by her side, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born on June 17, 1950 in Waterville to Charles and Beatrice Robinson. Rose loved spending time with her family, going for rides, and playing bingo. She will be sadly missed by all who have known her.

Rose is survived by her husband, Larry Hollis of Farmington; daughter, Rhonda Watson; son, Robert Robinson and wife Kelley; grandchildren, Zack and Justin Robinson, Alexis Page, Khadin Watson; and great granddaughter, Adelle Crowley, all of Norridgewock; sisters, Kathy Brown of Norridgewock and Effie Nader of Winslow; several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.

A service for Rose will be held at a later date. Please contact Rhonda Watson at 207-314-4171 for more information. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.