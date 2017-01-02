Rosemary E. Allen (1937-2016)

FARMINGTON – Rosemary Eileen Allen, 79, of New Portland, passed peacefully on Dec. 28, 2016 at the Sandy River Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

She was born in New Milford, Conn., on April 17, 1937, the daughter of Russell and Grace (Beach) Getchell.

Rosemary was disabled and found a special peace living in New Portland. She loved dogs, NASCAR, knitting, reading and watching wrestling.

She is the beloved mother of two sons: Mike Allen of Salem and Ed Allen of Illinois; a daughter, Debbie Ann Allen of Brunswick; and is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Getchell and his wife, Virginia of Arizona; and four grandchildren.

At Rosemary’s request, there will be no services. Cremation services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center’s Cremation Care Division, 137 Farmington Falls Road (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given to her family c/0 the Remembrance Center. You are invited to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.