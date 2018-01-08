Rosemary Madeline Bennett (1932-2018)

WILTON – Rosemary Madeline Bennett, 85, of Bensalem, PA, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Wilton following a brief illness.

She was born in Philadelphia, Penn., March 22, 1932, the second of five children born to George F. and Helen (Taggert) Hak, Sr.

Rosemary’s family moved to Pleasantville, NJ where she spent her youth, graduating from Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City, NJ. While working as a bookkeeper at Shore Motors, she met the love of her life, Bob Bennett. They had two children, and moved the family to the Mayfair section of Philadelphia where they spent many happy years socializing with family, vacationing at the shore, and spending weekends on their boat. Rosemary was a fastidious housekeeper and she and Bob enjoyed decorating and updating their home. They moved to Bensalem in 1972, and resided there the remainder of her life.

Once her children were raised, she began her career as a sales associate at Strawbridge’s Department Store in Neshaminy, where she made many lifelong friends. After the loss of her husband in 1988, she began to work in the medical records department of Bi-County Medical Associates. She again enjoyed the support and camaraderie of her co-workers and reluctantly retired this past March at the age of 85.

Rosemary was blessed with a large and loving extended family and enjoyed social outings with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and best buddy, Maureen Duca and her caring family. She was always perfectly attired and most who met her couldn’t believe her age. Surprising all, she was recently diagnosed with lung cancer after living a healthy life. Rosemary bravely traveled to Wilton on Christmas Eve to be cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Bob and passed peacefully with her family by her side.

She is survived by her Daughter, Barbara and her husband, Robert “Bob” O’Reilly, D.O. of Wilton, ME; Son, James Bennett and his partner, Monika Hinterwaldner of Doylestown, PA; grandchildren, Sean O’Reilly, Caitlin O’Reilly Fernandes and her husband, Diego all of Portland, ME, Steven and Brett Bennett of Pipersville, PA; sisters, Kathleen Simolunas of Arlington, VA and Madeline Conover and husband, Harold “Butch” of Absecon, NJ; brother, George Hak, Jr. and his wife, Marion of Brigantine, NJ; Best Buddy , Maureen Duca and her large and loving family of Southampton, PA; multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Philadelphia/New Jersey area.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Bennett; and a sister, Eileen Dabundo.

The family would like to thank Bi-County Medical Associates and more recently, Drs. Stacy Hershfeld and Steve Goss of Franklin Health Internal Medical and Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 am from St. Ephrem’s Roman Catholic Church in Bensalem, PA. Interment will follow services at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions in her memory to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240, www.ahch.org.

