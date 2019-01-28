Ross Clinton Parsons (1952-2019)

KINGFIELD - Ross Clinton Parsons, 66, of Kingfield, passed away on Jan. 21, 2019 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta, following a short illness.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1952, in Farmington, the son of Fred, Jr. and Mildred (Reid) Parsons.

For many years, he was a wood worker at White Pine Trading Co. in Carrabassett Valley, and earlier at Joneco Inc. In Kingfield. He started work at Sugarloaf in 1968, checking tickets and later on as a lift operator. He left Sugarloaf so that he could spend more time with his family. Recently he returned to work at Sugarloaf where you could find him in Parsons Overlook at the top of Sawduster. Ross enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He loved spending time with his kids, granddaughters and being with his family.

Ross is survived by his son, Devon Parsons of Augusta; his daughter, Sarah Cantin and husband Tim of Livermore; granddaughters, Timarah Rose Cantin and Arielle Yvonne Cantin of Livermore; sisters, Betty Lou Parsons of Kingfield, Luanne Ouellette and husband James of Leominster, MA; sisters in-law, Sharon Parsons of Kingfield, Laurally Parsons of Avon, and Annie Davenport of Kingfield; brothers in-law, Garold Haines Sr. of Salem and John Haines of Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Dennis, Vincent and Wayne; and sister, Gail.

Donations in Ross’ memory may be made to the Gifts of Love, c/o Shelby Banks, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947. Graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield, later in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.