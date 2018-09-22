Roy Eames Deming Jr. (1934 – 2018)

STRONG - Roy Eames Deming Jr., 84, of Strong, passed away at CMMC in Lewiston, on Sept. 17, 2018, with family by his side.

He was born in Richmond, on Sept. 2, 1934, the son of Roy Eames Deming Sr. and Freda Emily Maria Drinkwine Deming.

He attended schools in Richmond, Stratton and Strong. Serving his country during the Korean Conflict, Roy enlisted in the US Navy in October of 1951, and was fortunate to have enlisted at the time the Navy was planning a World Cruise which included crossing the equator. This cruise was made on the ship, the USS McNair. He was trained as a Radar Operator and held this position for the duration of his enlistment. Receiving his honorable discharge on Sept. 2, 1955, he was released to inactive duty until 1959. Roy received the National Defense Service medal, Occupation Service medal, United Nations Service medal, Korean Service medal (2 stars), and the Presidential Unit Citation.

On Sept. 1, 1962, Roy married Loretta Jean Lisherness in Strong.

He was employed by International Paper Co. In Jay, where he worked as an Industrial Electrician, until his retirement. Roy was a man with many interests and accomplishments. He studied to become an electrician while working and helping his wife Loretta raise a family. He took classes to become a pilot, acquiring his license to fly small engine aircraft. He flew out of Phillips, Norridgewock and Sugarloaf; on outings over the mountains and a countryside that he both loved and appreciated. He later purchased an Ultralight plane and flew it in and out of his own backyard. He experienced two forced landings in this aircraft; one in the treetops at the old Homestead where his in-laws lived, and the second time in Chandler’s Field with a flock of Canadian Geese; and continued his passion of flying.

Roy loved woodworking, making items from - highchairs made of cherry wood that he cut from his own property, dining room table chairs, cherry quilt racks, and porch swings – to houses. He loved and spoiled the many family dogs, and considered them “big babies." He enjoyed fishing in small country streams, the ponds in Eustis, streams in Alaska, and deep sea fishing with his sons. He took all of his children surf fishing while on camping trips to the coast. Spending time with his family was always a top priority.

Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loretta Deming of Strong; son Roi Deming of Starks; daughter, Carolyn A. Deming and fiancé Daniel Libby of Strong; son, Brent E. Deming of Strong; five grandchildren, Michael G. Deming of Strong, Alexis C. Deming of Portland, Emily L. Deming of Gorham, Jack L. Deming of Strong, Cory A. Deming of Madison; sister, Celena Libby of Strong; cousin, Chet (Chetty) Drinkwine and spouse Claire of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Lola Goodwin and Cora (Polly) Abbott, both of Strong; and a brother, Frank Deming of Wilton.

He will be deeply missed by those of us who had the opportunity to have had him in their lives. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Oncology staff at CMMC for their kindness and care.

Donations in Roy’s memory may be sent to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Private Graveside Family Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.