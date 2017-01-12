Roy Everett Fickett (1928-2017)

LITCHFIELD - Roy Everett Fickett, of Norridgewock, 88, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9 surrounded by his family, at the home of his son and daughter- in- law in Litchfield.

Roy was born in Baileyville on Dec. 13, 1928, to Seth Fickett and Eva Gladys (Card) Fickett. He was glad he grew up a "farm boy" and happily shared the great memories of his childhood when asked. Although he tried his hand at dairy farming and telephone lineman, most of his career life was in building and construction. His reputation as an honest, hardworking and quality craftsman can be seen in the many homes, condominiums and other buildings to this day.

Roy was drafted into the Army in 1951 and served as a conscientious objector. He was a medic and driver for staff officers. In February of 1952 he met the love of his life, Dorie, (Dorothy) Ieraci. They courted long distance for 5 months while he was training to be a medic. They married on July 7, 1952, just before he left for Korea.

As an active member of the Norridgewock Seventh Day Adventist Church, Roy constructed Riverview Memorial School and oversaw the renovation of the denomination's historical church. For many years, every Saturday morning as folks entered the church they would be welcomed by Roy, with either a handshake or a hug.

Roy loved the outdoors. He looked forward to the annual "guys" hunting trip at his brother's camp. If they did not tag a deer, he was happy just to be with his family tramping through the woods, and later sitting around the wood stove telling stories and laughing. He also enjoyed the spring fishing trips with the guys at different spots throughout Maine. Later in life, he enjoyed snowmobiling in St. Agatha with his good friend Dwight.

His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. His good nature and playfulness made him their special "PopPop". Many times he cheerfully rescued his grandchildren by pulling their cars out of snow banks, or mud, if they were "baja-ing".

As stated by his granddaughters close friend, "PopPop was someone that demonstrated the best of what people are capable of: love, kindness and humor." The void that is left in those that knew him is too large to fill. He was a big man, with a big heart: loving and accepting people as they are.

Roy was predeceased by his wife Dorie and his seven siblings. He is survived by his son Randy Fickett and wife Thea, his daughter, Diana Wade and husband James, grandchildren Joshua Fickett and wife Amanda, Heather Beckner and husband, Mike Griffin, Kimberly Beckner and husband Marcelo Silva, Alyssa Alberico and husband David.

In lieu of flowers, he wished donations to be made to Riverview Memorial School, 201 Mercer Road, Norridgewock, Maine 04957.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, Waterville Road, Skowhegan.