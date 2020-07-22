Roy Lee Stewart, Jr. (1932-2020)

BANGOR - Roy Lee Stewart, Jr., 87, of New Vineyard, passed away on July 16, 2020 after a brief illness at Norhtern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

He was born in Farmington on December 25, 1932, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital, the son of Roy and Fern R. Hewett Stewart, Sr. He attended Roosevelt School in New Vineyard and graduated from Farmington High School in 1953. He married Geraldine Wills of Livermore on March 11, 1955. They had 4 children: Eric Lee, Kelley Jo, Dierdre Rae, and Libbey Jean. They lived in Jay several years where he was employed at Livermore and Norwalk Shoe companies. After returning to New Vineyard, he worked with his father for several years and was employed by various construction companies where he worked on the Fairbanks and North Anson bridges.

Roy loved working on his land, cutting lumber and milling it to build items for himself and others. He raised beef cattle for many years to provide for his family. He enjoyed fishing, and in his youth, took fishing trips with his father, uncle, relatives and friends and also enjoyed deep-sea fishing with friends. He loved gardening and traveling with his wife in their RV. He was a member of New Vineyard Historical Society and attended Mountain View Bible Church for many years. Most recently, Roy was a resident of Stillwater Healthcare in Bangor.

He is survived by his son Eric Stewart and wife Jennifer of Crookston, Minnesota; daughters Kelley Crosby and husband Steve of Stetson, Dierdre Vadas and husband Brent of Orrington, Libbey Stewart of Windham; grandchildren Trevor Smith, Amanda Trochman, Tanisha Gilbert, David Stewart, Mariah Guimond, Rebekah Vadas and Jeremiah Vadas; great grandchildren, Blake Stewart, Ember Trochman, Georgia Trochman, Sirena Gilbert, Rocky Trochman, Autumn Guimond and baby Guimond on the way; a sister Winnefred Brackley of Temple; He was predeceased by his wife of over 55 years; brother Francis Hewitt; sisters, Natalie Cochran and Christine Norman; brother-in-law Joseph Norman; and a granddaughter, Katalin Marie Vadas.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the New Vineyard Cemetery on Route 27 with Pastor Jerry Wright, officiating. In keeping with the current Covid-19 guidelines, the use of masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Roy's Life will be held at the Western Mountain Baptist Church in New Portland immediately following the interment. Gifts in Roy's name may be made to the New Vineyard Historical Society, PO Box 263, New Vineyard, ME 04956.