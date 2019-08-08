Ruby B. (Herren) Lawler (1951-2019)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Ruby B. (Herren) Lawler, 67, passed away Aug. 2, 2019 at her home in Norridgewock. She was born Dec. 31, 1951 in Skowhegan, the daughter of John and Anna (Shaw) Gray.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1970. She was a member of the Eagles, Somerset Grange #18 of Norridgewock and enjoyed baking, knitting, and taking care of others.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Keith Lawler, Sr. Of Norridgewock; 6 daughters, Trina White and husband Chris of Skowhegan, Melony Hull and husband Ron of Skowhegan, Mardene Shibles and husband Willis of St. Albans, Lisa Tozier and husband Shawn of St. Albans, Karen Sinclair and husband Roger of Norway, Beckie Genther and husband Dana of Skowhegan; 3 sons, Marshall Lawler and wife Pam of Pittsfield, Keith Lawler, Jr. and wife Ann of Canaan, Eric Witham of Skowhegan; very special niece, Janita Lawler and partner Jefferey Hailey of Norridgewock; very special granddaughter, Elisha Snowman and husband Brady of St. Albans; 25 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 3 brothers; a sister; 2 brothers-in-law and wives. She was predeceased by parents John and Anna Gray, 2 great grandsons.

Graveside service will be held at East Cemetery on Oak Pond Road Skowhegan Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. am with a Celebration of Life at the home of JR, 545 Hinckley Road in Canaan after the service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ruby's memory to American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island, Suite 300, Topsham, Maine 04086-1240

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.