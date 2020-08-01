Ruby C. Hall (1967-2020)

Ruby C. Hall, 52, our beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, friend, died suddenly on July 22, 2020.

She was born in Farmington on Nov. 29, 1967, the youngest child of Ray Evan and Blanche (Hesketh) Hinkley. Ruby attended and graduated from Mt. Abram High School, class of 1986. She also studied at University of Maine at Augusta and was three credits shy of her Associates Degree.

She played for many years on the Phillips women’s softball team.

On Nov. 29, 1986, she married William Hall of Strong. Together, they were foster parents for many children, from 1995-2019. She also served as a respite provider.

In her earlier working years, Ruby helped her dad keeping books at the family business, Hinkley Woodworking. Through the years, she was also a CAN at Strong Nursing Home and worked at Sandy River Rehabilitation Center in Strong. She worked at Bass Shoe in Wilton for 5 years until it closed in 1998.

Ruby is survived by her husband Bill; daughters Katrina Bivens, Andrea, and Rebecca Hall; sons Trevor, Jonathan, Robert, and Daniel Hall; grandchildren Zackary and Zeiva Bivens; and great- granddaughter Stella Bivens. She was ‘Mimi” to Silas and Dakota, who held a special place in her heart. Ruby is survived also by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts. She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Susan Hutchins, and a brother Arthur.

A funeral service will be held Aug. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Fortin’s Funeral Home, 217 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Special Olympics of Maine, 125 John Roberts Road South Portland, Maine 04106; or to Kidspeace, c/o Dan Frye, Kidspeace Graham Lake, 16 Kidspeace Way Ellsworth, Maine 04605. Donations to Kidspeace can also be made on-line at Kidspeace.org/donate