Ruby Eleanor Olive (Currier) Plaisted (1940-2019)

FARMINGTON - Ruby Eleanor Olive (Currier) Plaisted, 79, formerly of Vienna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington, where she had been a resident for nearly four years.

Ruby was born at home in Mt. Vernon, on Nov. 1, 1940, the fifth daughter and eighth child of Carl Wallace and Olive (Robinson) Currier.

She completed schools in Mt. Vernon and graduated from Cony High School in Augusta in 1959. She attended the University of Maine, Orono from 1960-1962, College of Agriculture. Ruby graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass. In 1978, having studied Sociology and Anthropology.

On June 18, 1961, she married Roger Cox Plaisted and moved to Burlington, Mass. where they lived for 34 years, before retiring to their longtime summer home ~ an old farmhouse in Vienna. For many years, Ruby enjoyed doing various hobbies such as gardening, singing, playing the piano, photography, painting, ceramics and reading books. She loved to feed the birds. Ruby was also on the Board of Mission and Service at the UCC Church in Burlington, Mass. for more than 20 years.

Ruby is survived by her loving husband, Roger C. Plaisted, of Vienna; her son Roger Robinson Plaisted of Boston, Mass.; two daughters: Eleanor Marjorie Plaisted Pass and husband David W. Pass of Chelsea, Maine and Elizabeth Jeanne Samarjian and husband, Stephen Samarjian of Burlington, Mass.; her elder sister Sylvia Winchenbach of Milford; five grandchildren: Benjamin J. Pass and his wife, Georgianna Gatcomb-Pass of Mariaville: Rebecca A. Pass of Chelsea and Jeffrey E. Pass of Buxton.; Stephanie E. Samarjian and Josephine E. Samarjian of Burlington, Mass.; one great grandson: Floyd Pass, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by siblings Walter Carl Currier, Leon Albert Currier, Frank Leo Currier; Winnie Currier, Etta Hall and Owena Black and five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.

The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice and so many others for their love and care the past few years. Nothing made Ruby happier than to help others and combining her love of animals with her love of Maine. Please consider remembrance gits to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at www.fcanimalshelter.org or 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, Me. 04938. Public memorial graveside services will be held in the springtime o n Saturday May 30 at 11 AM at Mountain View Cemetery, Camden, with Rev. Laura Church of the Vienna Methodist Church officiating.

Ruby’s family invites you to visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share a condolence or a kind word.

