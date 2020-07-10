Ruby Eleanor Olive (Currier) Plaisted (1940-2020)

FARMINGTON – Ruby Eleanor Olive (Currier) Plaisted, 79, formerly of Vienna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Orchard Park in Farmington, where she had been a resident.

Ruby was born in Mt. Vernon, on Nov. 1, 1940. She was the daughter of Carl and Olive (Robinson) Currier.

She graduated from Cony High School in 1959. She attended the University of Maine, Orono from 1960-1962. Ruby graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern University, Boston, MA In 1978, having studied Sociology and Anthropology.

On June 18, 1961, she married Roger Cox Plaisted and moved to Burlington, Mass. where they lived for 34 years, before retiring to their longtime summer home ~ an old farmhouse in Vienna.

For many years, Ruby enjoyed doing various hobbies such as gardening, singing, playing the piano, photography, painting, ceramics and reading books. She loved to feed the birds. Ruby was also on the Board of Mission and Service at the UCC Church in Burlington, MA for over 20 years.

Ruby was survived by her loving husband, Roger C. Plaisted, of Vienna; her son Roger Robinson Plaisted of Boston, MA; two daughters: Eleanor Pass and husband David W. Pass of Chelsea, Maine and Elizabeth Samarjian and husband, Stephen Samarjian of Burlington, MA; her elder sister Sylvia Winchenbach of Milford, ME; five grandchildren: Benjamin J. Pass and his wife, Georgianna Gatcomb-Pass of Mariaville, ME; Rebecca A. Pass and Jeffrey E. Pass of Chelsea, ME; Stephanie E. Samarjian and Josephine E. Samarjian of Burlington, MA; one great grandson, Floyd Pass, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Her husband, Roger C. recently passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

She was predeceased by siblings Walter Currier, Leon Currier, Frank Currier; Winnie Currier, Etta Hall and Owena Black. The family would like to thank the staff at Orchard Park and Androscoggin Hospice Care for their love and care. Nothing made Ruby happier than to help others and combining her love of animals with her love of Maine. Please consider remembrance gifts to the Franklin County Animal Shelter at www.fcanimalshelter.org or 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME. 04938.

Roger and Ruby’s services will be held together on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Mount View Cemetery, Camden, with Rev. Laura Church of the Vienna Methodist Church officiating and will follow Covid-19 guidelines. The family kindly asks that you bring a chair if needed.

Ruby’s family invites you to visit her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share a condolence or a kind word.

Cremation and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road (US Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Maine.