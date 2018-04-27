Ruel A. Laney (1934-2018)

NORTH ANSON – Ruel A. Laney, 83, of Industry, died early Tuesday evening, April 24, at his daughter’s home in North Anson.

He was born in Skowhegan, Sept. 7, 1934 a son of Adolph and Mildred Libby Laney and attended Skowhegan schools. On Dec. 24, 1960, he married Louise Alice Brown in Madison. She died Jan. 31, 2015. She died He was a hard-worker, having worked at Norwock Shoe and later at Kroy Tanning in Wilton and finally at New Balance. He will be remembered for working on his small farm in Industry, gardening and collecting firewood. He was a student of history, having had a keen interest in the history of the Titanic and its sinking.

He is survived by his daughter, Dalene Holt and husband, Mike of North Anson; son, Blyn of Industry; a special neighbor who he thought of as family, Larry and Nancy Cain and their children, Larry, Jr. and Roger, all of Industry; brothers, Carl of Norridgewock, Dale and Glen, both of Skowhegan; He was predeceased by brothers, Dean and Pat; and sisters, Pauline Laney and Dawn Young.

Graveside committal services will be held on Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at the Center Cemetery in Industry followed by refreshments at the Industry Town Hall. Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.