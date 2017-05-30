Ruel Baxter Orff, Jr. (1931-2017)

FARMINGTON – Ruel Baxter Orff, Jr., “Rudy”, 86, of Wilton, passed peacefully on Sunday morning, May 28, 2017, at Franklin Memorial Hospital with loving family at his side.

He was born Jan. 4, 1931 in Guilford, Maine, a son of Ruel B. and Hazel (Mayo) Orff. He was a graduate of Wilton Academy and attended Husson College. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.

On June 20, 1954, he married Joyce Rand at the Wilton United Methodist Church.

Throughout his career, he was employed at G. H. Bass, Forster Mfg. Co. and retired from the State of Maine. He enjoyed many retirement winters on Pine Island in Florida. He was a former member of the Wilton Lion’s Club and the Knights of Pythias, N. Jay, where he served as treasurer for many years.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and spending summers at camp on Webb Lake in Weld, often in the company of his children, grandchildren and great-grands. His cherished view of Wilson Lake and the Western Maine Mountains was always enjoyed with his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce, of Wilton. He is also loved by their children: Ruel B. Orff, III (Laurie) of Wilton, Joanna See of Yarmouth and Royce Orff (Gerri) of Jay; six grandchildren: Sandra (Rob) Gary, Levi (Erika) Orff, Dylan (Celia) Orff, Lauren Orff, Caroline See and Isabelle See; four great grandchildren; one brother, Malcolm Orff of E. Wilton and two sisters; Reta Whinery and Helen Toothaker, both of Wilton, brother-in-law, Erlon Rand (Jean) of Wilton and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Farnum.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Monday, June 4, from 3 PM – 5 PM. Public graveside services will be held Tuesday afternoon June 6 at 2 PM at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Rev. Laura Church officiating. Remembrance gifts may be given to the charity of one’s choice.