Russell J. Marquis, Jr. (1950-2017)

CLINTON - Russell “Russ” J. Marquis, Jr., 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 4, 2017 surrounded by his family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was born on March 9, 1950 in Brunswick, the son of Russell E. And Gabriel (Rodrigue) Marguis.

He was employed as a supervisor from 1974 to 1980 at Pejepscot Paper Mill and Sappi from 1980 to 2007. He was an active member of the Sappi union.

Russ was a kind and generous man who continuously put the needs of others before his own. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Russ is survived by his wife Lynn (Jann) Marquis of Clinton; son, Russell Marquis III; daughter, Kim Marquis; step-son, Wesley Beyrent; step-daughter, Jenna Benson; mother, Gabriel Marquis; three sisters: Anne Gagne Elaine Davis and Susan Fenimore; brother, Donald Marquis; seven grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his father, Russell Marquis.

A Celebration of Life will be announced later in the spring 2017 In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Russell's memory to the Russell Memorial Fund c/o Lynn Marquis 890 Hill Road, Clinton, ME 04927

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.