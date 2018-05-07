Russell V. Worcester, 85

DIXFIELD - It is with great sadness that the family of Russell V. Worcester of Dixfield, announces his passing on May 4, 2018, after a long illness at the age of 85 years. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 59 years, Carrie, and his children Lisa, Todd (Tammy), and Andrew (Kristina), and also by his eight grandchildren, Erica, Trevor, Evan, Kim, Kelly, Holly, Drew, and Noah.

Russell grew up as an only child of Cora and Embert Worcester in Phillips, Maine. His stepmother, stepsister and her husband, and his three nieces Sandra, Pam and Robin added more joy to his life. He also enjoyed the times spent with his many cousins and other relatives. In his early years, Russell learned to fly small planes. Following high school, Russell attended both Bowdoin College and MIT. He served our country in the army during the Korean War, on the missile ranges in White Sands, New Mexico.

Russell wore many hats including hunter, fisherman, gardener, carpenter, and scoutmaster. His life was marked by a love of lifelong learning, nature, animals, and especially family. His camp in Rangeley was a favorite place to spend time with loved ones. He worked at the Rumford Paper mill most of his adult life, retiring in 1991 and will be fondly remembered by numerous co-workers and friends.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family as well as a memorial video on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 12 at 11 a. m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld Street, Dixfield, with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Interment will be at 2 p. m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Phillips. Those who so desire may make donations in memory of Russ to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, 15 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston Maine or to The Arbor House at CMMC, 300 Main Street, Lewiston, Maine.