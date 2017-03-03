Ruth D. Jones (1929-2017)

WILMINGTON, N.C. - Ruth “Jade” Dollahon Jones passed away on Feb. 23, 2017, five days before her 88th birthday.

Ruth was born in New Mexico but moved to California to attend elementary and high school and to marry her first husband and bear six children.

After a divorce, she married Noel K. Jones who shared in raising the children and first grandchild and shared life with her for 58 years. In 1972 the Joneses purchased the ‘Old Castle’ in New Vineyard, which became their summer residence and beloved family home.

Unconventional in her thoughts, tastes, and sense of humor, Ruth sought out unusual experiences. She lived everywhere from California, including Big Sur, to coastal North Carolina to the mountains of Maine, and a multitude of locales in between, dwelling in tents, a goat house, dormitories, oceanside cottages, and Victorian mansions. In addition to raising her children and being a partner for her husband, Ruth had worked as a nurse’s aid, ran a restaurant, and clerked in a second-hand store to benefit abused women. In New Vineyard she became an amateur historian, exploring the families and houses and the town. Her collection of photographs of old buildings and people decorate the walls of the New Vineyard Historical Society.

Ruth loved animals, sharing our home with, at various periods, dogs, cats, raccoons, a goat, parrots and an owl. Neighborhood children came to her with birds who fell out of nests or a litter of orphaned skunks, or a dispossessed family of mice. Hurricane-toppled trees meant a dining room turned into a baby squirrel nursery. In North Carolina she saved pairs of mating toads that would have drowned in our fish pond, and rescued a blue heron that the dogs had pinned against a fence. Ruth also liked to help people, especially those in need. Her spirit and heritage of compassion and generosity will long survive her, in the memories and lives of her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the friends and countless lives — both human and animal — she touched. We love and miss her.

A memorial is planned for this summer in New Vineyard, where her ashes will be interred.