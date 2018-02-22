Ruth M. (Carpenter) Lapointe (1938-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Ruth M. (Carpenter) Lapointe, 79, passed away Feb. 16, 2018, following a long term illness, at Redington-Fairview General Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 11, 1938 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Lynn and Jeanne M (Bouchard) Greenleaf.

She was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduating from Skowhegan Area High School in 1956. On Oct. 27, 1956, she married George Lapointe in Skowhegan. She was a stay at home mom and went to work in the food service industry at Bloomfield Elementary School from 1987 to 2000, when she retired. Ruth loved to play golf and enjoyed many rounds with family and friends over the years. Other hobbies were gardening and crocheting. There is comfort in knowing Ruth is now catching up with Raymonde Morin, long-time neighbor, golf partner, close friend and daily coffee conversationalist.

Ruth was blessed to have many special people in her life, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild who meant so much to her. Her nephew and niece, David Tozier and Nancy Cates have always provided a great deal of love and support.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Lapointe of Skowhegan; son, Greg Lapointe and wife Ann Marie of Skowhegan 2 daughters, Diane Chamberland and husband Roger of Skowhegan, Cathy Greene and husband Rick of Sidney; grandchildren, Bryan Lapointe and significant other Cortlynn Davis of Skowhegan, Brandon Lapointe and fiancé Mason Smith of Skowhegan, Noah Greene of Sidney, Micah Greene of Sidney; great grandson, Jonathan Lapointe of Skowhegan; sister, Lynda LeBlanc of Port Richey, Florida and her 3 sons, Mike, Scott and Jason; niece, Nancy Cates of Skowhegan; nephew, David Tozier of Berwick; many brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Gerry Lapointe, Francis and Shirley Lapointe Paul and Phyllis Lapointe, Arthur Lapointe and Anita and Norman Lancaster; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Greenleaf; sister, Corinne Tozier and parents, Lynn and Jeanne Greenleaf; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Edna Lapointe; sisters-in-law, Rita Spencer and Leona Lapointe.

Special heart warmed thank you’s to Dr. Forster, nurses, Kim, Jessica, Emily, and especially Pam from the respiratory care unit. Also, a special thank you to the Skowhegan/Madison Elks for all their support to our family and for providing the celebration in honor of Ruth.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 3, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Skowhegan/Madison Elks Lodge Banquet Hall. Food will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ruth’s memory to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.