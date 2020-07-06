Ryan Anthony Lamontagne (1998-2020)

VEAZIE - Ryan Anthony Lamontagne, 22, passed away June 24, 2020 in Bucksport. He was born July 5, 1998 in Augusta, the son of Gabriel J. and Debra A. (Hebert) Lamontagne.

He was educated in the schools of Oakland and graduated from Messalonskee High School in 2017. He was employed by Sonic America in South Brewer as a carpenter. Ryan was a member of the Oakland Cub Scout Pack 454, Oakland Boy Scout Troop 455, and the Messalonskee Track Team.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Debra and Gabriel Lamontagne of Oakland; 5 brothers, Joshua Lamontagne, Sean A. Lamontagne, Christopher J. Lamontagne, Ben Lamomtagne, and Landon Lamontagne all of Oakland; sister, Michaela L. Lamontagne of Oakland; nephew (whom Ryan had never met), Sonny Gabriel Dube of Oakland; special aunt, Nan-Nan; many cousins in Oakland and Canada; many aunts and uncles in Canada.

Family message to Ryan: For the last five years you wandered around Veazie and Bangor trying to find your path. Your family hopes that you succeeded and made friends along the way. For the last seven months, we were helping in the search for you hoping and praying to find you safe. Today we bring you home to rest with all of us again. Rest in Peace our son and brother. Love your forever family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Ryan by his brother, Sean, to help pay for a Celebration of Life service and burial.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.