Salli Eleanora Dudley (1928-2020)

KINGFIELD - Salli Eleanora Dudley, 92, passed away on December 18, 2020 at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington. She was born on December 9, 1928 in New Portland, daughter of Alex and Impi (Miller) Sillanpaa. Salli graduated from Kingfield High School in the class of 1945. On July 3, 1948, Salli married Lucien Dudley and he predeceased her on July 31, 2020. Over the years, she worked in the local mills. Salli enjoyed watching women’s basketball, sitting on her porch, going on long car rides with her husband, and attending family gatherings at camp.

Salli is survived by her daughters, Diana Marean and husband Charles of Benton, Cynthia Gilmore and husband William of Freeman Township; sons, Timothy Dudley of Weld, Joey Dudley and partner Bonnie Gagne of New Portland; grandchildren, Tina Hintz and husband Steven of Cape Coral, FL, Jeff Marean and wife Stephanie of South Berwick, Susan Gilmore Haynes and husband Joe of Freeman, Travis Gilmore and wife Jen of New Gloucester, Logan Dudley and partner Sarah Golden of Benton, Brandon Dudley of Benton, Mackenzie Dudley and partner Ken Rolbiecki of Freeman, Charlotte Dudley and Bryce Dudley, both of Cazenovia, NY; great grandchildren, Jake, Madison, Trevor, Payton, Brennan, Brady, Bryn, Ben and Lucas; special sister in-law, Blanche Sillanpaa; and dear friend, Pirkko Atwood. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert, John, Martin, Austin, Niilo and Wiekko; her sisters, Anita, Sylvia and Minerva.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Mt. Abram Health Center and Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center.

Donations in Salli’s memory may be sent to Gifts of Love, 18 Caboose Lane, Kingfield, ME 04947 or to a charity of your choice.

Private family services will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.