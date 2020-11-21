Sally Ann McKinley (1935-2020)

FARMINGTON – Sally Ann McKinley, 85, of Farmington, died unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, 2020, resultant of an automobile accident.

She was born in Johnstown, Penn., July 30, 1935, a daughter of Robert and Alice Pickerill and was a graduate of Conemaugh Township High School in Pennsylvania. On Nov. 7, 1961, she married the love of her life William J. McKinley, they lived first in Tonawanda, N.Y. and later relocated to Farmington in 1965.

Sally loved the social aspects of community involvement especially with the Methodist Church holding several positions throughout her lifetime. She was a Scout Leader, a nurse to the Little League teams her sons played on as well as taxi driver for the many basketball practices, scrimmages and games.

Sally loved her family more than anything and enjoyed baking, reading, sewing, and was famous for many a “from scratch,” “pinch of this and sprinkle of that” no-measurement recipes. She was always looking to provide small gestures to make her family and friends feel good and never failed to succeed. Her biggest love was spending time with her family and great grandchild. She adored her great grand puppy Faith who she loved hearing the stories and antics of as well as her company when she was puppy sitting.

She is survived by daughter, Debra Burchfield of Farmington; son, William McKinley of Farmington; son, Robert and wife Amy McKinley of Waterville; grandchild Lindsay Strout of Farmington; great grandchild Kendra Strout of Farmington.

She was predeceased by her husband William J. McKinley; both parents Robert and Alice; sister, Alice and a brother, Robert.

Arrangements are being cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. No visitation hours are planned. Private family services will be held with interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be considered in her memory to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME O4938. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.