Sally Ann Parsons (1931-2020)

FARMINGTON - Sally Ann Parsons, 88, died peacefully at her home in Farmington on Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born Sally Ann Kneeland on Sept. 11, 1931 in Greenville, the oldest daughter of Ralph and Alice (Muzzy) Kneeland.

Sally went to the University of Pennsylvania to study dental hygiene. Upon graduation, she worked at a dental office in Waterville as a hygienist. Sally married John Wiswell Parsons on November 28, 1953 in Greenville. Once they started their family, she became a full-time homemaker and raised their four children. She loved to cook, play cards, and scratch lottery tickets.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Patsy and husband Brian Milliken, grandchildren Wesley Milliken, Alexandra Nickerson and Caleb Milliken, and eight great grandchildren; her daughter, Martha and husband Tim McCarthy, granddaughters Alicia Baxter and Angela McCarthy; son, Ralph Parsons and wife Tammy, grandson Ryan and granddaughter Jessica Kangas, and five great grandchildren; granddaughter Amy, grandson Joshua, three great granddaughters, and grandson Adam. She was predeceased by her youngest son, Allan; her husband, John; and grandson Kyle Milliken.

Sally had a long, rich, full life and will be greatly missed.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME 04938.