Sally Dunn Edgerly (1937-2017)

FARMINGTON - Sally Dunn Edgerly, 80, passed away at Orchard Park Rehab and Living Center Nov. 19, 2017.

Sally was born Aug. 29, 1937 in St. Stephen, New Brunswick, Canada. She was the daughter of Joseph and Frances Wilder Dunn of West Pembroke, Maine.

Sally was a medical secretary in Kingfield for approximately 40 years before retiring. Sally enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, horseshoes, card playing, watching the Red Sox and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending the winters with her friends in Florida.

Sally was predeceased by her husband David H. Edgerly on March 20, 2007. She is survived by her daughter Marjorie Edgerly Scribner and her husband Jay, her son Ronald Edgerly and wife Rebecca. She is also survived by grandchildren Karli Ellis, husband Robert and sons Brenan and Blake: granddaughter Kelsey Scribner and partner Chris Jenness, children Aubrey and soon to be born Owen: grandson Cory Edgerly, wife Jackie and daughters Aliah and Harley; granddaughter Annie Edgerly and fiance Nick Busque; grandson Derek Edgerly.

Per Sally's wishes there will be no funeral service. A gathering will be held on Sunday Dec. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. at her home on 24 West Branch Street in Kingfield for those wishing to celebrate her life. Please come casual and not in black. (Sally would hate it!) A private burial for family will be held at a future date.

