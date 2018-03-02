Samantha Brown Marra (1937-2018)

WATERVILLE - Samantha Brown Marra, 80, passed away Feb. 5, 2018 at Inland Hospital in Waterville.

She was born March 14, 1937 in Madison, the daughter of Norman R. and Hilda H (Hinton) Brown.

She was educated in the schools of Winslow and graduated from Winslow High School in 1955. Then she continued her education at Boston University graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor’s Degree and in 1965 she graduated from New York University with a Master’s Degree. She was employed for many years as a real estate broker.

Samantha is survived by two brothers, John C. Brown & wife Frances of Waterville, Richard H. Brown and wife Katherine of Norridgewock; four nephews, Patrick J. Brown and wife Gail of Old Orchard, Robert Brown and wife Lisa of Oakland, Michael Brown of Waterville, and Peter Brown of Waterville; three great nephews, Chad Brown of Oakland, Cody Brown of Oakland, and Brandon Brown of Waterville; two granddaughters, Ashley and Courtney Marra both of Ohio; best friend, Marylene Traynor and husband Paul of Waterbury, Connecticut.

There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.