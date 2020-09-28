Sandra A. Wade (1941-2020)

ALBION - Sandra A. (Stewart) Wade, 79, passed away September 21, 2020 at her home in Albion after battling a long illness. She was born January 19, 1941, the daughter of Lloyd and Nancy (Sinclair) Stewart.

She was a graduate of Erskine Academy. She worked many different jobs including Sampson’s, First National, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, and Al’s Pizza. She loved crafts, cooking, and visiting with everyone. She was a hard-working and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Richard Wade; daughter, Laureen Lalancette; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Sinclair, Tyler and Ethan Lalancette, Chris and Bianca Wade; great granddaughter, Quinn; she will also be missed by her brother, Kevin Gordon; and many other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Chris.

At her request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.