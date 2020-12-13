Sandra A. Zapata (1946-2020)

CANDLER, N.C. - Sandra A. Zapata, 74, formerly of Farmington, passed away on Dec. 5, 2020 at Pisgah Manor in Candler, N.C.

She was born on July 16, 1946, in Calais, Maine, the daughter of Vernon and Ann smith. She graduated from Farmington High School class of 1965. She moved to North Carolina in July of 2013 where she enjoyed long rides and picnics on the Blue Ridge Parkway with her son Anthony. She adored her mother Ann Smith and lived with her for quite some time before moving to North Carolina.

Sandra enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was a lover of nature and animals, and enjoyed walking in the Maine woods. The chickadee was her favorite song bird. She enjoyed listening to music of all kinds, such as Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Bob Seger and she especially loved the song "Purple Rain" by Prince.

Sandra had a unique, genuine and sometimes feisty spirit and did not give up easily during hard times, she was also a kind and sensitive person who could be silly and fun loving. One thing is for sure, when she loved you she loved you with all her heart.

Sandra is survived by her son Anthony Zapata of North Carolina; sisters Marilyn Holbrook of Vermont, and Elizabeth Tietjen (Henry) of Farmington; a brother Rudy Smith (Dawn) of Chesterville, nieces and nephews; Shawn (Diane), Billy (Kathy), Michelle, Denny (Ashley), Chris (Niki), Carrie (Tony), Shane (Paula), Charlie Jr. and several great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by a brother Charles Smith and a brother in-law William Holbrook.

Her family would like to thank all who showed her compassion, patience and love over these last several years, you have all been a great blessing to us. A special thanks goes to the kind and caring staff at Pisgah Manor in Candler, N.C.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington, ME. Interment will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A kind word may be left in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.