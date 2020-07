Sandra Christian Dexter (1937-2020)

KINGFIELD - Sandra Christian Dexter, 82, of Kingfield, passed away at her home on June 24, 2020.

Sandra was the youngest child born to Maurice and Bernice Merrill on Aug. 26, 1937. Sandra worked several jobs. Sandra loved dogs and she had many over the years.

Sandra is survived by her son, Anthony Magno and fiancée Ronda Keen; her daughters, Karen Beasley and partner Gene Stokes, Lisa Thomason and husband Ken, Gina Dexter and husband Brian; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Earland Dexter; parents, Maurice Merrill and Bernice Merrill Moore; sister, Blanche Higgins; brother, Edward Merrill; infant daughter, Joni Kim Magno; grandson, Ben Magno; granddaughter, Samantha Dexter; and great granddaughter, McKenzie Mae Dexter.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services have not been planned at this time, but will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.