Sandra Eva (Boucher) Robinson (1939-2017)

FAIRFIELD – Sandra Eva Robinson passed away at home October 30, 2017 surrounded by her loving family following a hard-fought battle against Lewy body disease. Family was everything to Sandra and she remained strong for hers through her final moments on this earth. The love they returned, especially in her last days, gave Sandra such peace and joy.

Sandra was born April 14, 1939 in Fairfield, the daughter of Harold and Pearl Boucher. She attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1958, following which she studied and became a successful beautician. Sandra worked for Evaneline’s Beauty Salon in Waterville, then opened a salon which she operated for 20 years at the family home. She subsequently worked in the food service department of the Fairfield school system for another 30 years. A tireless worker, Sandra also operated Sandy’s Goodies from the family home, a licensed kitchen in which she prepared wonderful breads, whoopee pies, baked beans and many other delicious treats for her loyal customers.

On September 9, 1961, Sandra married her best friend and the love of her life, Ernest J. Robinson and together they raised a strong, close-knit family at their home on the Ohio Hill Road in Fairfield. A devoted mother, Sandra dedicated much time to the activities of her five children, and later to those of her grandchildren, including teaching Sunday school and volunteering her time with Brownies, Girl Scouts, 4-H, sporting events and countless school fieldtrips. She and Ernest instilled their love of the outdoors in their family, creating many special memories with them fishing, hunting, traveling and particularly spending time together at the family camp on Morrill Pond in Hartland. Sandra also enjoyed talking on the phone with her three sisters, baking, gardening, sewing, knitting and finding the next great bargain with Ernest at either Marden’s or at yard sales throughout Central Maine. Family was Sandra’s biggest passion in life and at the heart of everything she did.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ernest; daughter Tina and her husband Jack Stanley Jr of Fairfield; daughter Janet and her husband David Bellefleur of Fairfield; daughter Nadine and her husband Ray Everlith of Palmyra; daughter Terry Robinson of Fairfield; son Ernie Robinson Jr of Fairfield; son-in-law Shawn Simpson of Sidney; grandchildren Jack Christopher Stanley, Matthew Stanley, Joshua Stanley, Sarah Stanley, David Bellefleur and his companion Katie Murray, Devin Bellefleur and his companion Lindsey Macfarland, Dillon Bellefleur and his companion Jordyn Smith, Jessica and her husband Reed Pepper, Amanda Simpson, Jarrod Simpson and Mary Robinson; great-grandchildren Cassidy and Brianna Bellefleur, Kayleigh and Isaac Turner and Brayden Pepper; siblings Linda Dickinson of Fairfield, Elaine Gifford of Thorndike, June Boucher of Fairfield, Charles Boucher and his wife Diane of Fairfield; special cousin Nolly Dostie; special friend Nancy Drysdale; as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Pearl Boucher; brothers Robert, John and Harold “Skip” Boucher; grandson Zachary Robinson; and granddaughter Erica Simpson.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at the United Methodist Church on the Ohio Hill Road in Fairfield Center immediately followed by a Gathering of Remembrance at Governor’s Restaurant on Upper Main Street in Waterville.

Sandra’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Maine General Hospice for their loving care and support.

Arrangements by Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.