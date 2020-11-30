Sandra Hunt Ellrich (1940-2020)

RANGELEY – Sandra Hunt Ellrich, 80, passed away peacefully at home in Rangeley surrounded by family on Nov. 24, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1940, to Gordon and Signa (Wilbur) Hunt and was raised in Rangeley, Maine. Sandra was a graduate of Rangeley Region High School class of 1958. She was married to Ronald McCarthy, Manuel dosPassos and then later in her life to Richard “Dick” Ellrich.

She attended the Maine Media Workshop in Rockport, Maine, specializing in photography for books and greeting cards. She was a creative soul, traveled in her earlier years, was the life of the party and always the proper hostess with the utmost attention to detail. She lived in several places throughout Maine, settling down with her soulmate Dick in Rangeley where they enjoyed many years of laughter, dancing and adventures. She loved her flower gardens, making raspberry jam, paper dolls and eating cake late at night. She had a real eye for aesthetics, always studying architecture and interior design. She designed several homes including her Falmouth, Pownal, and 18 High St. Rangeley home, along with the Rangeley home of Elizabeth Shrurs.

She will be missed by her family and lifelong friends, Barry and Debbie Libby, Sally Church, Anita and Dick Theriault, and Pat and Paul Gimball.

She was predeceased by her parents and survived by her sisters, Silvia Nichols of Fayetteville, PA and Linda McLean of Errol, NH; daughters, Lisa McCarthy Doughty and husband Manley Doughty of Canton, Rhonda Hunt McCarthy of South Portland and Manuela dosPassos of Gorham and her partner Myles Manns of South Portland; step-daughter Heidi Ellrich and husband Steven Adler of Alna; step-sons Richard Ellrich Jr. of Madrid and David Ellrich and wife Patricia Kazak of Manchester, MA; step-granddaughters, Erin Oberson-Brogden and husband Andrew Brogden of Old Town and Letitia Oberson of Alna; grandchildren James Doughty and wife Kelleigh of Cushing, Dale Doughty and partner Lacy Babineau of Damariscotta, Jennifer Averill Billings and husband Charlie Billings of Carthage, Stefanie Averill of South Portland, Elijah Ionta and partner Megan Ellis of Gorham, Isabella Ionta and partner Stephen Weeks of Windham, Olivia Ionta of Gorham, and Amalia Ionta of Gorham; great grandchildren Nathan, Titus, Novalee, Jase, Mayla, Remy, and Rayna; step-great grandchildren River, Miles, Finnegan, and Harper.

Another blessing for Sandra in her last few years were all of her nurses and aids from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice who visited and made sure she was comfortable and had what was needed most. Our family is grateful for all of you; your work helped us feel an ease that would not have been there without you.

The family also extends unending gratitude and love to the families who stopped in to check on, help out, do in home haircuts, mail delivery and provide delicious food for Sandra. She cherished the attention and acknowledgment of her needs. Especially to Barry Libby, Chris and Jenn Farmer and Sonja Johnson.

Sandra will be cremated and we will hold a graveside burial in the summer with a gathering at her and Dick’s home afterward. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 or to Northstar Ambulance, c/o FMH, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938 or to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Condolences and memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME.