Sandra L. Wishart (1947-2018)

CLINTON - Sandra L. Wishart, 71, passed away at her home in Clinton on May 20, 2018.

She was born May 8, 1947 in Waterville, the daughter of Leo and Barbara (Steeves) Willett.

She was employed for many years at Edwards Manufacturing Company in Pittsfield. Sandra enjoyed scrapbooking, collecting lighthouses and moose, and loved playing YAHTZEE, Skip-Bo and Cribbage.

Sandra is survived by 2 daughters, Sharon Stewart of Clinton, Karen Gillick and husband Bill of Florida; son, Fred Lesperance and wife Cristina of Florida; 3 granddaughters, Angie Lesperance of Clinton, Tabitha Lesperance of Florida, Cassie Swindle of Florida; 2 grandsons, Joshua Soulsby and wife Meagan of Florida, Matthew Soulsby of Florida;

great granddaughter, Maddie Hobbs of Florida; 2 sisters, Suzanne Schlapp and husband Fred of Florida, Laurie Ferris and husband Jim of Florida; friend, Tom McNeil of Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Barbara Willett and son-in-law, Andy Stewart.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sandra’s memory to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.