Sandra Yarberry (1942-2017)

EUSTIS – Sandra Yarberry, 75, of Eustis, died late Tuesday evening in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Millinocket, Jan. 3, 1942, a daughter of Edward J. and Winifred (Jarvais) McGreevy and received her education in Millinocket schools, graduating from Stearns High School.

Sandra was a home-maker and worked as being a "Mom," a job she cherished. She had lived in the Millinocket/ Orono area for several years before moving to the Stratton/Eustis area five years ago where she became actively involved in the Stratton/Eustis Lions Club and the Red Hatters. She loved animals and will be remembered for never having a crossed word for anyone. Sandra will always be remembered for her love of family and friends. She was affectionately called Wawa by her family and friends - a term of endearment and friendship to all who knew her.

Sandra’s family was her whole world. She enjoyed bragging about her children or her grandchildren’s accomplishments in every day life. She had a kind heart the size of Texas when it came to her family and will be missed by all.

She was loved by her family; son Allen and his wife Marti; daughter Beth; daughter Lisa and husband Mike; son Greg and wife Kim-Lee. Sandra’s grandchildren will miss the love and joy brought by their grandmother – Colby, Danielle, Kurston, Ben, Amanda, Hunter, Morgan, Kaitlin; and great grandchild Gracelyn. Sandra is survived by her siblings: Debbie, Bill, Sharon, and Jim. She was predeased by her parents, her brother Bob and her Son in law, Millage.

There will be no services. Her family request those who desire to send a memorial gifts in her memory, instead donate the funds to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or directly to the website: www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation Care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.