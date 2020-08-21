Scott Bard (1971-2020)

FARMINGTON - Scott Bard "Bardo," 49 of Farmington, passed away on Aug. 4, 2020 at his home.

He was born to parents Loretta and Melvin Bard, on Feb. 8, 1971, in Farmington. Scott received his GED from Mt. Blue High School.

He was survived by his parents Loretta and Melvin Bard, two daughters Cortney Bard and partner Thomas Pillsbury, Kayla Bard and partner Nathan Kendall. Scott is also survived by his two brothers Chris Bard, Jason Bard and partner Kerri Podgurski, as well as three grandsons Jaxson Pillsbury, Maverick Pillsbury and Austin Kendall.

Scott was known for his love of hunting, fishing and joy riding in his beloved Jeep.

The Celebration of Life will be held on Aug. 30, 2020 at noon located at 171 Adams Circle, Farmington, Me 04983.