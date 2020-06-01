Scott Collins (1969-2020)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Scott Collins, 51, passed away suddenly on Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at his home in Norridgewock. He was born April 13, 1969 in Madawaska, the son of Arthur and Rina (Rouselle) Collins.

He is survived by his mother, Rina Collins of Madawaska; companion, Leah English of Norridgewock; 3 siblings, Kim Lagasse of Madawaska, Tina Deschaine and companion Gilles Thibodeau of St. Jacques NB, Arthur Collins Jr of West Virginia; nieces and nephews, Renee Dumais of Madawaska, Thomas Lagasse Jr and wife Amy of Madawaska, Hunter Collins of West Virginia, Gabrielle Collins of Chicago Il; God child, Dylan Dumais; great nephews, Thomas “TJ” Lagasse and Daryn Lagasse.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Scott’s memory to American Heart Association, Maine Affiliate, 51 US Route 1, Suite M Scarborough, Maine 04074

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.