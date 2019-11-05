Scott Henry Ladd (1974-2019)

BOSTON, Mass. - Scott Henry Ladd, 45, of New Sharon, Maine joined God on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, where he had been a patient for over a month undergoing numerous VAD procedures.

He was born on April 19, 1974 in Farmington, a son of Patricia Elaine Eaton Ladd and David Alton Ladd.

He was a 1992 graduate of Mt. Blue High School where he excelled in academics, managed many varsity sports teams, and played on the lacrosse team. He continued his education at UMF and Central Maine Community college where he studied computer technology. He was employed at RSU 73 for 12 years where he was the Tech Lead and Data Specialist in the Spruce Mountain School District’s Technology Department. Previously, he was a manager at Farmington Burger King, where he was well liked and embraced by the many regular patrons.

He was an extraordinarily devoted dad who cherished time spent with his son and daughters: playing games, watching movies, going to zoos and amusement parks, and attending Sea Dogs games. He truly relished time with his extensive family, friends and community. He was passionate about computers and technology, he followed New England teams, and he enjoyed outdoor recreation and sports.

He is loved by his surviving family: his daughters, Dannica and Katelynn, and his son, Alex; his mother, Patricia Ladd, and his step-dad, Sonny Child, of Farmington Falls; his sister, Becky Goodridge, and her husband, Andrew, and their children, Tyler and Sydney, all of Augusta; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. from the Center. Remembrance gifts may be given to his family c/o Ladd Children’s Account at Franklin Savings Bank 197 Main St., Farmington, Me. 04938