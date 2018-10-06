Scott ‘Scotty’ Spatcher (1956-2018)

EUSTIS - Scott “Scotty” Spatcher was born Feb. 21, 1956 in Orange, NJ, the son of Douglas Spatcher and Elizabeth (Googan) Spatcher.

Scott grew up during a portion of his young years in the Princeton and Lubec area of Maine. In his young adult years, he arrived in Lewiston and worked among other trades as a stone and brick mason.

In the late 1970’s Scott came to Eustis on a job and stayed and made this his home. He soon joined the Eustis Fire Department and found his true calling as a firefighter. Scott moved up through the ranks-was our “Sargent” and at last-fittingly-became a Lieutenant.

Scott was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and began his fight with that disease and continued to work steadily between his treatments-never wanting to give up-only wanting to feel better so he could get back to work and helping others.

Scott worked at a variety of jobs living here and raising his daughter Rachel. He built and cleaned chimneys, operated equipment, did fireworks, put up Christmas decorations, mowed, worked in carpentry, cooked, cleaned, tended Eustis dam, made fields ready for Family Fun Days, and of course was always right there on a fire or rescue scene. Anything and everything that needed to be done - Scotty did it for us. Sadly, he laid down his gear and was cleared from this earthly scene by his Chief on Monday morning, Sept. 17, 2018 at age 62 after over 40 years serving the Eustis and surrounding communities.

Lt. Scott Spatcher is survived by his daughter Rachel and grandson Eli of Jackson Alabama; his brother Jeff Spatcher and wife Kathy and their daughter Staci; a sister Sharon, and several nieces and nephews.

A firefighter’s funeral will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Stratton School where Lt. Scotty taught so many of our children fire safety. A celebration of his life will continue after the funeral at the Stratton Community Building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union, PO Box 407, Stratton, ME 04982 towards a Lt. Scott Spatcher Memorial Scholarship fund.

