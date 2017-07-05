Serena Enman (1938-2017)

LAKE WALES, Fla. – Serena Enman, 79, formerly of Canton, died late Thursday evening, June 22, at the Good Shepherd Hospice, Forsythe House in Winter Haven/ Auburndale, Fla.

She was born in Bethel, May 18, 1938, a daughter of Leland Coolidge and Louise Kimball Coolidge and attended Bethel area Schools. She worked for many years at GH Bass Shoe Co., was a member of Women of the Moose Lodge 2391, Lake Wales, Fla., and known for her charitable donations and volunteer work with the veterans. She was house-proud and loved to bake and share her confections with friends and neighbors; especially her peanut butter fudge. After retiring she spent most of her time joking around, laughing, playing board, card, and Wii games with friends, thoroughly enjoyed bingo and adventures to the casino.

She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Tonia of Canton, 4 grandchildren Anthony, Damen, Christina and Alexandria and Great-Granddaughter Lily. 2 Brothers Philip Coolidge and wife Linda of East Dixfield and Robert Coolidge of Greenwood, Sister Patricia Bessey and husband Harold of Rumford, 2 step-daughters Melinda Ellis and husband Steve from Dixfield and Julie Mower of Farmington, very special friends David and Sue Barnes of Ontario Canada and Victor Rodas of Lake Wales, Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, her son Gregory Enman, companion Robert Hutchins, sister Cynthia Cox, sister Phyllis Coolidge, and former husband Randall Enman.

Public graveside memorial services will be held at Demerritt Cemetery, Rt. 108, Peru on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eva Thompson, officiating, A small gathering immediately follows at the new Canton town office beside the new fire station, Rt. 108 Canton. Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Travis Mills Foundation, 89 Water Street, Hallowell, ME 04347, www.travismill.org.Cremation services have been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.