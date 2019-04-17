Service for Tim Merchant Sr. is April 27

FARMINGTON - Services will be held to celebrate the life of Tim Merchant Sr. at the Farmington Elks Lodge on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. Tim passed away on Dec. 11, 2018, after a long illness. Merchant's family welcomes all who wish to attend the services. A pot luck luncheon will be held immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Youth Activities Program at Farmington Elks Lodge #2430, PO Box 526, West Farmington, Maine, 04992.

Cremation services by Dan & Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, Maine, 04938.