Franklin Countys First News

Services scheduled for Raymond Macomber

Posted by • May 11, 2017 •

FARMINGTON - Funeral services for Raymond A. "Raymie" Macomber, 87, of East Wilton, who died March 20, 2017, will be held Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, with Rev. Ron Corey officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow services at the East Wilton Cemetery. Anyone attending the committal services is asked to park on the street and walk into the cemetery due to ground conditions at this time. The Macomber family invites those who choose not to attend the committal service, to meet them at the Wilton Lion’s Den (formerly Wilton American Legion) for appetizers and coffee/tea that will proceed a reception when the family arrives.

Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives