Services scheduled for Raymond Macomber

FARMINGTON - Funeral services for Raymond A. "Raymie" Macomber, 87, of East Wilton, who died March 20, 2017, will be held Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, with Rev. Ron Corey officiating.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow services at the East Wilton Cemetery. Anyone attending the committal services is asked to park on the street and walk into the cemetery due to ground conditions at this time. The Macomber family invites those who choose not to attend the committal service, to meet them at the Wilton Lion’s Den (formerly Wilton American Legion) for appetizers and coffee/tea that will proceed a reception when the family arrives.

Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.