Shannon N. Wahlstrom (1997-2020)

RANGELEY - Shannon N. Wahlstrom, 22, of Rangeley, passed away unexpectedly May 3, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 12, 1997 in Farmington, the daughter of Philip and Judith (Lada) Wahlstrom. Shannon was a beautiful soul with a smile and personality that would light up any room. She loved to make people laugh and it showed through her incredible sense of humor.

Shannon attended school in Rangeley and graduated from Rangeley Lakes Regional School in 2016, as well as Foster Technical Center with a Certificate in Digital Media. She was enrolled in Lakeside Dance Academy for 12 years. Shannon also participated in many Lakeside Theater productions either performing or helping out behind the scenes. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Shannon was employed by several local businesses, including Bald Mtn. Camps Resort, The Farmers Daughter, Lakeside Theater and most recently Oquossoc Grocery.

Dancing, photography, music & writing were just a few of her many passions. She loved to travel. Her most memorable trip was to Costa Rica with her fellow classmates. She also had a passion for animals, whether it be pet sitting or visiting local animal shelters.

Shannon is deeply mourned by her loving parents. She also leaves her maternal grandmother, Mary Lada of Rangeley. Her paternal grandmother, Elizabeth O’Connell of Auburn, Mass. Her Aunt Margaret Stebbins of Rangeley, Uncle Joseph Lada of Antigua, Guatemala, Aunt Cheryl (Lada) Murphy and husband, Paul ‘Dyla’ Murphy of Orlando, Fla. Her Aunt Kerry Quick and husband John Quick of Hayes, Va. Aunt Karen Johnson and Michael Hebert of Leicester, Mass. Shannon also leaves several cousins and many, many friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Joseph A. Lada of Worcester, Mass.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. Due to current restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, ME 04938. A kind word may be left in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com