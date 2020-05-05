Shari H. Bachelder Freese (1950-2020)

FARMINGTON - Shari H. Bachelder Freese, 70, passed away on May 2, 2020, at her home in Farmington.

She was born in Farmington on February 19, 1950, to Jobie and Esther Bachelder of Avon. Shari went to a one room schoolhouse at the end of Avon Valley Road, then went to Phillips where she graduated. Later on, she became a CNA and worked in area nursing homes.

In 1966, she married Robert Freese Sr. And they raised three children. Shari loved life, was a true friend, and always had a smile and a hug for anyone. She loved camping, dancing, playing cards, going to karaoke, bonfires and cookouts with family and friends. If having a hard day, she would say “Suck it up buttercup.”

Shari is survived by her three children, Cindy Good and husband Tim of Ashland, Kelly Peters and husband Roland of Madison, Robert Freese Jr. and wife Susan of New Sharon; six grandchildren, Ashley, Sophia and Brad Peters, Sonya Good, Samantha and Tiffany Freese; two great granddaughters, Riley and Abbie; sisters, Joanne Barker of New Sharon, Susan Marin and husband Thomas of Skowhegan; brothers, Wilfred Bachelder and wife Juanita of Avon, Boyd Bachelder and wife Rhoda of Phillips.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jobie and Esther Bachelder; husband, Robert Freese Sr.; Chief Running Bear who she married Indian style for many years; Daniel Fortier, friend for many years later in life; sister, Beverly Savage; brothers, Wayne Bachelder, Jobie Bachelder Jr., and Peter Bachelder; and infant granddaughter, Mysti.

A get-together will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.