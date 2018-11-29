Sharon A. Tapley (1945-2018)

LIVERMORE FALLS - Sharon A. Tapley, 73, of Livermore Falls, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 24, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Annie Crane’s Nursing Home in Livermore Falls on Oct. 28, 1945. Sharon was the youngest child of Percy S. And Emilee (Mitchell) Perkins.

She was a 1964 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On Sept. 4, 1971, she married the love of her life, Frank and they recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary together.

In her early years, she worked at Forster Manufacturing and the local shoe shops, then became a supervisor for Service Master; but her true calling was when she became a personal care attendant for Androscoggin Home Health and retired from there in 2010, after many years.

When she was a bit younger, Sharon enjoyed motorcycling trips and camping with her husband Frank. She always said her only child, Michelle Lynn, was her special blessing from God. Then she was gifted grandchildren to love and watch grow up. She was a great influence on them and taught them many life lessons.

Sharon and Frank found a great love for their family at Calvary Hill Baptist Church. Sharon deeply loved and trusted in the Lord and adored her family. Those who knew Sharon understood that she always put others before herself. Even dealing with very poor health, she was concerned with others who were sick and always made sure her family and friends were safely off snowy roads before she could sleep at night. She was a selfless, caring and compassionate soul. She had several dear friends who had lots of fun with her over the years and you know who you are!

Sharon is survived by; her husband, Frank; daughter, Michelle Walker and son in-law Bryan; step-daughter, Margaret Plummer and husband Fon; nephew Paul Watson; and grandsons, Matthew Berry, Brandon Berry and fiancée Misha Taylor; step-grandsons, Joseph and John Coleman. She was predeceased by; her parents, Percy and Emilee Perkins; brother Robert Al Perkins; sister, Jeanette Watson; nephew, Bryan Watson; and her special friend, Mary Bushie, whom she has now been reunited with in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask friends and family to donate to a worthy cause close to their own heart.

There will be a funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church, 195 US Route 2, in Wilton. A luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship room to celebrate Sharon’s life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.