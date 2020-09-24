Sharon Iris (Rainey) Farrington-Jacques (1939-2020)

FREEPORT - Sharon Iris (Rainey) Farrington-Jacques, 81, of Brunswick, formerly of Wilton and Jay, died Tuesday morning at the Hawthorne House in Freeport.

She was born in Portland, Jan. 3, 1939, a daughter of George F. and B. Grace (Marcotte) Rainey.

On Aug. 30, 1957, she married Ronald Farrington and they made their home in Wilton, raising two children, Roni and Todd. He died Jan. 17, 1992. On Dec. 31, 1996, she married Wilfred Jacques and they made their home in Jay for many years before relocating to Brunswick.

Mrs. Farrington-Jacques enjoyed bowling, was a former member of the Triple Town Swingers Square Dance Club, and loved reading mystery novels as well as sewing and knitting. She was a long-time active member of the Farmington Emblem Club having been the Press Correspondent for many years and won several awards at the Supreme level. She is remembered as having enjoyed bargain shopping, going to camp, and feeding the birds.

She is loved by her husband, Wilfred Jacques of Brunswick; her daughter, Roni and her husband, Scott Jones of Harpswell; son, Todd and his wife, Kathie of Freeport; grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Jones, Derek, Breanne, and T. J. Farrington, and Katelyn Hyde; several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert "Buddy" Rainey.

Public graveside memorial services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith, officiating. Members of the Farmington Emblem Club will perform Emblem honors as part of the services. Maine Covid-19 guidelines with the use of masks and social distancing will be observed. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.