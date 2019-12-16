Sharon K. (Strout) Smith (1947-2019)

FARMINGTON - Sharon K. (Strout) Smith, 72, passed away December 10, 2019 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 17, 1947 in Cherryfield, the daughter of Leroy A. and Bertha M. (Brooks) Strout.

She was educated in the schools of Cherryfield and graduated from Cherryfield Academy in 1966. She continued her education at the Maine School of Practical Nursing in Waterville and completed the program in 1971. On October 23, 1971, she married Jeffrey D. Smith in Cherryfield. She was employed for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Thayer Hospital in Waterville and Waterville Convalescent Center, then became a bus driver for SAD #49 for 10 years and in later years became a Driver Education Instructor for Skowhegan School of Driving, Ellsworth branch. She was a member of the first Baptist Church of Cherryfield. Sharon enjoyed reading, embroidering, ceramics, and most of all NASCAR races.

Sharon is survived by her son, Christopher J. Smith and wife Jennifer of Newport, New Hampshire and their three children Kason, Joshua and Leila. Her daughter, Kimberly Mills and husband Adam of Winslow, and their two sons Christopher and Caleb, and several nieces and nephews. Also, special friend Barbara McHatton of Florida. She was predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey Smith; parents, Leroy and Bertha Strout; infant brother; sister, Brenda M. Jordan; and brother-in-law, Vernon G. Jordan.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring with details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sharon’s memory to AYCC 126 North Street Waterville, Me 04901 or YMCA Camp Coniston PO Box 185 Grantham, NH 03753

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.