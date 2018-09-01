Sharon L. Gregory (1947-2018)

WILTON - Sharon Lee (Hilliard) Gregory, 70, passed away on August 26, 2018, at her home in Wilton. She was born on September 25, 1947 in Gardiner, the daughter of LeRoy, Jr. and Mary (Emery) Hilliard. She was educated in the schools of Wales and Monmouth. On July 27, 1998, she married Timothy Gregory at her parent’s farm in Wales, Maine and they had made their home in Wilton for the past 15 years. Sharon was a concession stand worker at state fairs. She enjoyed going to the fairs, camping, playing bingo, and traveling.

Sharon is survived by; her husband, Timothy Gregory of Wilton; her children, Roy “Rusty” Ingalls Jr. and wife Suzanne of Lewiston, Brenda Schenck and husband Eric of Beech Creek, PA, Tammy Ingalls of Augusta, Floyd Ingalls of Lewiston, Dwayne Ingalls and wife Carol of Litchfield; her brothers, LeRoy “Sonny” Hilliard III and wife Kathy of Livermore Falls, Charles “Charlie” and wife Cathy of Wales; her sister, Paula Foss of Auburn; 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by; her father (2013); her mother (2014); her son, Wesley Ingalls (2004).

Donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, beginning at 9 am, at the Wilton Lions Club Community Building, 364 Main St., in Wilton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.